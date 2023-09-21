Alex Lahey – The Answer Is Always Yes (Expanded Edition)

Today, Alex announces The Answer Is Always Yes (Expanded Edition), out October 6th on Liberation, and presents its lead single, “Newsreader.”

The Answer Is Always Yes (Expanded Edition) contains three new tracks.

Propelled by acoustic guitar, “Newsreader” offers a glimpse at The Answer Is Always Yes’ downtempo contours, with instrumental swells underlining Lahey’s heartfelt and incisive lyrics. Inspired by all too common inundations of ever-depressing news cycles, “Newsreader” features background vocals from Tamara Oudyn, the real life Australian broadcaster who inspired the song.

“I remember having the news on at home one night and watching the newsreader broadcast one awful story after another and it got me thinking about the emotional toll it must take on someone to literally be the bearer of bad news to an entire population night after night, day after day,” Lahey says. “The newsreader that inspired this song, Tamara Oudyn of the ABC 7pm News Report, was the seemingly omnipresent newsreader in my household at the time this song was written. It turned out that there were only a degree or two of separation between Tam and I – next thing you know, Tam popped into the studio and laid down some BVs on this track.”

Alex Lahey Tour Dates

Mon. Oct. 2 – Vienna, AT @ Chelsea

Wed. Oct. 4 – Hamburg, DE @ Turmzimmer

Thu. Oct. 5 – Berlin, DE @ Prachtwerk

Fri. Oct. 6 – Cologne, DE @ Helios37

Sun. Oct. 8 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

Tue. Oct. 10 – Brighton, UK @ The Hope and Ruin

Wed. Oct. 11 – London, UK @ Oslo Hackney

Thu. Oct. 12 – Manchester, UK @ Eagle Inn

Sat. Oct. 14 – Leeds, UK @ Live at Leeds Festival

Sun. Oct. 15 – Glasgow, UK @ The Garage (Attic Bar)

Mon. Oct. 16 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

#alexlahey

Related Images: