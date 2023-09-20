Sydney Rose – One Sided

20-year-old singer/songwriter Sydney Rose has announced her debut album One Sided, set for release on November 10th.

The news is heralded by the arrival of new single and video “You’d Be Stars (feat. chloe moriondo).”

Written solely by Rose, “You’d Be Stars” lovingly explores the small, shared moments of friendship that create a lasting bond. The video, directed by Syd Ostrander, follows Rose and Moriondo as they spend a day together, enjoying the ease and effortlessness of each other’s company.

Rose revealed of the track, “‘You’d Be Stars’ is definitely one of the happier songs I’ve written. It pays tribute to an important friendship and how happy I was at the time. The song incorporates all the things that made the relationship so special, like car rides, phone calls, and movies!”

She continued, “This track is probably the only happy song on One Sided. The album touches on friendship breakups, growing up and being afraid of change. I wanted this song to focus on the beautiful thing that is female friendship. It’s kind of like a breath of fresh air on the album; a reminder that even though I’ve lost a lot of friends, this kind of friendship still exists.”

