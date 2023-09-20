Snow Wife ft Big Boss Vette – Hit It

Emerging pop singer/songwriter SNOW WIFE has collabed with rapper Big Boss Vette on a new single and music video “HIT IT,” out today, September 20 under independent publishing company Prescription Songs and label counterpart Amigo Records.

The new single is set to appear on SNOW’s upcoming debut mixtape, QUEEN DEGENERATE, out this Friday, September 22.

The viral and sensational dancer-turned-songwriter SNOW WIFE flaunts her musical versatility with Big Boss Vette on this new single. “‘HIT IT’ showcases my voyage from hyperpop niche rap into the commercial field of pop leaning rap,” says SNOW. “Given this direction, it only felt natural to call on Big Boss Vette to tie in this new global aesthetic.”

#itssnowwife #bigbossvette