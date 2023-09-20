Dua Saleh – Daylight Falls

Dua Saleh joins Ghostly International with the striking new single “daylight falls.”

The signing follows three EPs since 2019 from the LA-based Sudanese-American artist, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns.

“The beginning of a new era. Excited to share what I’ve been working on very soon. Love u all.”

“daylight falls” finds Saleh taking cues from the high-stakes angst of pop-punk, manifesting light from the darkness above a raw and impressionistic mix of acoustic strums, symphonic swells, and booming percussion, produced with Tim Randolph.

“I was thinking about a point when I was at my lowest, and being a friend for kids who might be feeling the same, at the brink of it, especially with all that’s going on with trans and abortion legislation. Everyone’s going through it.”

Directed by Braden Lee, and through the lens of Dua’s first-hand experiences, the accompanying music video expresses the turbulent nature of dysphoria, depression, and anxiousness.

“It’s about healing and finding solace in people willing to listen to you in times of darkness. To encourage anyone to express troublesome feelings with someone, especially when you’re feeling at your lowest. I hope my art can be used as a tool to calm people in times of duress. My home country of Sudan has broken out into a Civil War and a number of people are dealing with the effects both physically and mentally. I’d like to highlight a non-profit organization, Darfur Women Action Group, that is working to assist marginalized communities in Sudan and in Darfur at this time. Please contribute what you can.”

#doitlikedua