Abby Hamilton – Whatever Helps You Sleep

Emerging singer, songwriter and musician Abby Hamilton’s new song, “Whatever Helps You Sleep,” is debuting today, which she describes as “a country song about doing whatever you want to do.” Watch the official music video, starring Avery Fray and Lily Fray.

“Whatever Helps You Sleep” is the second song unveiled from Hamilton’s anticipated debut album, #1 Zookeeper (of the San Diego Zoo), which will be released October 13 on Blue Gown Records—a new imprint run by WhizzBangBAM’s Ian Thornton (Tyler Childers) in partnership with Virgin Music.

ABBY HAMILTON CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

September 22—Nashville, TN—AmericanaFest – The Vinyl Lounge

September 25—Nashville, TN—The Basement

September 27—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

September 29—Denver, CO—Cervantes’ Masterpiece

October 22—Columbia, MO—Rose Music Hall

October 23—St. Louis, MO—Off Broadway

October 24—Omaha, NE—Slowdown

October 27—Bozeman, MT—Live from The Divide

October 28—Bozeman, MT—Live from The Divide

October 31—Seattle, WA—The Crocodile+

November 1—Portland, OR—Aladdin Theater+

November 4—Denver, CO—Bluebird Theater+

November 5—Denver, CO—Globe Hall

November 8—Minneapolis, MN—Fine Line+

November 9—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall+

November 10—Ferndale, MI—The Loving Touch+

November 11—Toronto, ON—The Opera House+

November 12—Homer, NY—Center for the Arts of Homer+

November 14—Washington, DC—9:30 Club+

November 15—New York, NY—Warsaw+

November 17—Philadelphia, PA—Union Transfer+

November 18—Boston, MA—House of Blues+

November 20—Pittsburgh, PA—Club Café

*with Tyler Childers

+with Deer Tick

