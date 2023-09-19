Viji – Karaoke

London-based Austrian-Brazilian artist Viji has shared a dark, hook-heavy new single titled “Karaoke”

The track is taken from her highly-anticipated debut album So Vanilla. The new album is due out October 27 via London tastemaker label Speedy Wunderground.

Referencing the easy, sleazy sounds of the 90s, Viji – real name Vanilla Jenner – has been cementing herself as one of the most exciting alternative artists to watch in the UK right now. Having previously released music on Dirty Hit, she recently signed to Speedy Wunderground.

The single is accompanied by an eerie new video, Viji continues to say, “the video is a collaboration with director Claryn Chong, who made my sexy nightmares come to life. As an homage to where the album ‘So Vanilla’ was recorded, we filmed the video on Streatham high street in London. Speedy Wunderground central!”

#vijiwater

Related Images: