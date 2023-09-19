The Polyphonic Spree – Salvage Enterprise

The Polyphonic Spree make a welcomed return today with their exhilarating new single “Galloping Seas (Section 44)” taken from their forthcoming eighth studio album Salvage Enterprise, announced today and to be released on November 17.

Their first body of original compositions in almost a decade, led by front man, founder, producer, multi-instrumentalist, and visionary Tim DeLaughter, the group prepare to embark on their next chapter.

The first track to be revealed today is “Galloping Seas (Section 44),” a heart-rending soul-anthem that affixes softly strummed acoustic guitar to an orchestral hum as Tim urges, “Hold on through the galloping seas.”

“We’re all galloping through rough waters,” he says. “I tried to describe the process as well as I could and encourage people to keep their heads above the storm and the waves. Ride it out. It’s going to be okay. It starts off very calm and introspective, and you can envision where it’s going.”

Described as a ‘rising-from-the-ashes’ record” by DeLaughter, who often found himself alone with a guitar when making this record. The instrument soon doubled as a creative north star for what would eventually become Salvage Enterprise. He shares on the album’s sound: There’s an acoustic current running through the whole body of work, and we tried to embrace it as a thread. It has a lot of space to contemplate what we’re going through. I was very specific on instrumentation. I knew I wanted a cross between a Percy Faith and Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young record. With the ability of The Spree to have crescendos, peaks, valleys, we were able to add depth and texture to the classic harmonies and rich folk music.”

On the lyrics and message of the record, DeLaughter elaborates: “Across all of the music I’ve done, lyrically there’s a sense of desperation and a moment of convincing myself I’m going to make it through regardless of how the music dresses up. On this one, I struggled with the amount of vulnerability I was experiencing and was willing to share both musically and lyrically, but ultimately decided to let it play out. Now that it’s done, I’m happy with the dance between the two.”

UPCOMING SHOWS

10/1 – Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio (Outdoors) – Denton, TX

11/22 – Granada Theater Dallas, TX (Album Release Show)

12/3 – Haute Spot – Austin, TX

12/15 – 20th Annual Holiday Extravaganza Majestic Theatre – Dallas, TX

12/16 – 20th – Annual Holiday Extravaganza Majestic Theatre – Dallas, TX

