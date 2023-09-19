K. Flay – MONO: Live in Stereo North American Headline Tour

K.Flay announces her MONO: Live in Stereo 2024 North American Headline Tour today. The March run is a series of underplays in seven major cities with each stop featuring two intimate nights in Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, and San Francisco. The tour is in support of her new full-length studio album MONO – which came out on Friday, September 15th via her new deal with Giant Music.

The multi-platinum, 2x Grammy-nominated musician, songwriter and producer is currently on the road in the EU and UK and will be joining Arkells in Canada for a few dates in November, before setting her sights on 2024 and her MONO: Live in Stereo tour.

UK / EU Tour Dates:

Sept 20 @ Hybrydy in Warsaw, Poland

Sept 22 @ Reeperbahn Festival in Hamburg, Germany

Sept 23 @ Melkweg MAX in Amsterdam, Netherlands

Sept 25 @ Meetfactory in Prague, Czech Republic

Sept 26 @ Luxor in Cologne, Germany

Sept 28 @ Flex in Vienna, Austria

Sept 29 @ Heimathafen in Berlin, Germany

Oct 2 @ Gorilla in Manchester, UK

Oct 3 @ Brixton Electric in London, UK

Canadian Dates with Arkells:

Nov 9 @ Sleeman Centre in Guelph, Ontario

Nov 10 @ Meridian Centre in St. Catharines, Ontario

Nov 11 @ Peterborough Memorial Centre in Peterborough, Ontario

2024 North American Headline Tour:

March 6 + 7 @ The Lodge Room in Los Angeles, CA

March 9 + 10 @ Bowery Ballroom in New York, NY

March 12 + 13 @ Velvet Underground in Toronto, ON

March 15 + 16 @ Chop Shop in Chicago, IL

March 19 + 20 @ Marquis Theater in Denver, CO

March 24 + 25 @ Madame Lou’s in Seattle, WA

March 27 + 28 @ Independent in San Francisco, CA

#kflay

Related Images: