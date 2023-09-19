Doechii – Pacer

Today Doechii releases the song and video for “Pacer” (Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records).

The Tampa-born rapper and singer gave a taste of the song during Coachella in April, and fans have been clamoring for it ever since. In the song Doechii announces full throttle that she is a rock star.

Directed by Nikko Lamere, the video is loaded with intense visuals and set-ups. Doechii goes hard: Keep it on repeat.

Doja Cat with Doechii

Oct. 31 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

Nov. 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto Arena*

Nov. 3 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *

Nov. 5 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena *

Nov. 6 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *

Nov. 8 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *

Nov. 10 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

Nov. 13 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

Nov. 15 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

Nov. 16 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

Nov. 19 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

Nov. 24 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

