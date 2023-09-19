Deap Vally – SISTRIONIX 2.0

The track is the first single to be released from a re-recorded version of the band’s debut LP and final release, entitled SISTRIONIX 2.0, which will be released in the spring of 2024 on the band’s own Deap Vally Records.

To commemorate its swan-song moment, Deap Vally will perform a series of final concert appearances, where they will play SISTRIONIX in its entirety. The band will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the album with tour dates on the west coast in November and will play shows on in the midwest and east coast in early 2024. The tour will begin in Lindsey Troy’s hometown, San Diego on November 11 at the Casbah and all upcoming show are listed below.

Deap Vally Tour Dates

11.10 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah *

11.11 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory ^ *

11.15 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall ^

11.17 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater ^ ~

11.18 – Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall ^

11.19 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre ^ ~

02.08 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West #

02.09 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East #

02.10 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall #

02.11 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club #

02.13 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom #

02.14 – Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat #

02.16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts #

02.17 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge #

02.18 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom #

03.09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram *

03.15 Las Vegas, NV @ Backstage Bar + Billiards *

03.16 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge *

03.17 – Denver, CO @ Marquis *

03.18 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

03.20 Austin, TX @ Mohawk *

04.18 Mexico City, MX @ Foro Indie Rocks!

support from ^ L.A. Witch

* Death Valley Girls

# Sloppy Jane

~ Spoon Benders

