BlakeIANA ft Sexyy Red – Bing Bong (Remix)

Exploding out of “The Lou” as the city’s next artist to break, buzzing 23-year-old St. Louisan rapper BlakeIANA serves up a scorching Official Remix and music video of her viral banger “Bing Bong” featuring Sexyy Red today. By jumping on the track, fellow hometown hero Sexyy Red connects with BlakeIANA to represent for St. Louis in true form, fueling her momentum in the process.

Sexyy Red injects the track with racy and raw bars as BlakeIANA’s irresistible hook remains unshakable and her standout bar memorable as she says, “pulled a him on him, now he swear he can’t stand Bi**hes.” In the accompanying visual, Sexyy Red calls BlakeIANA and invites her to Las Vegas. The two are seen tearing up the Strip together in a Pink Hummer limousine. It stands out as St. Loui’s answer to The Hangover! Meets “country grammar.”

#blakeinaaa #sexyyred