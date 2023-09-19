Bar Italia – The Twits

bar italia are the London based three-piece of Nina Cristante, Jezmi Tarik Fehmi and Sam Fenton.

They will release their second full length of 2023, The Twits, on November 3rd, less than six months after their acclaimed Matador debut, Tracey Denim.

The Twits was recorded by the trio over eight weeks from February 2023 in a makeshift home studio in Mallorca, and was mixed by Marta Salogni. It finds bar italia’s economical yet evocative songcraft taking raucous, mystic, unkempt, occasionally sinister, and wholly committed turns. Songs like “my little tony,” with its in-the-red riff and excitable hooks, the cathartic four-on-the-floor of ‘world’s greatest emoter’ and the festival tent psychedelia of “Hi-fiver” need little in the way of exposition – these are exhilarating rock songs, if wayward and strange.

Today they release the lead single “My Little Tony.”

The band continue their busy 2023 schedule with a UK and European tour through September-November, including a sold-out London headline at Village Underground on November 7th. They will make festival appearances at Stay Out West and Pitchfork Music Festival Paris among others. They return to the US in December for their first full North American tour, including a sold out Bowery Ballroom in New York on December 4th.

The band have also announced further North American dates for spring 2024 and an additional London headline show which will take place May 2nd at Electric Brixton following the November date selling out.

23rd September / Cork, IE: Seanie Buttons

24th September / Dublin, IE: Workman’s Club

28th September / Rome, IT : Monk Club

29th September / Bologna, IT : Covo Club

30th September / Turin, IT : Spazio 211

1st October / Milan, IT : Biko

31st October / Manchester, UK : YES

1st November / Bristol, UK : The Fleece

2nd November / Brighton, UK : Mutations Festival

3rd November / Leeds, UK : Brudenell Social Club

4th November / Glasgow, UK : Room 2

5th November / Nottingham, UK : Rough Trade

6th November / London, UK : Rough Trade East

7th November / London, UK : Village Underground – SOLD OUT

9th November / Rennes, FR : Antipode

11th November / Paris, FR : Pitchfork Festival

12th November / Grenoble, FR : Le Ciel

13th November / St Gallen, CH: Palace

15th November / Vienna, AT : B72

16th November / Schorndorf, DE : Manufaktur

17th November / Leipzig, DE : TransCentury Update

18th November / Hamburg, DE : Molotow Skyba

19th November / Berlin, DE : Lid

20th November / Copenhagen, DK : VEGA

22nd November / Frankfurt, DE : Tanzhaus West

23rd November / Rotterdam, NL : Rotown

24th November / Amsterdam, NL : Bitterzoet

Saturday 25th November / Antwerp, BE : Trix

26th November / Brussels, BE : Botanique

Dec-01 Washington,DC Songbyrd

Dec-02 Philadelphia,PA First Unitarian Church

Dec-03 Brooklyn, NY Elsewhere

Dec-04 New York, NY Bowery Ballroom – SOLD OUT

Dec-05 Boston,MA Brighton Music Hall

Dec-06 Montreal,QC Sala Rossa

Dec-08 Toronto,ON Velvet Underground

Dec-09 Detroit,MI The Loving Touch

Dec-10 Chicago,IL Empty Bottle – SOLD OUT

Dec-11 Chicago, IL Empty Bottle

Dec-12 St. Paul, MN Turf Club

Dec-13 Madison, WI High Noon Saloon

Dec-15 Columbus, OH Ace of Cups

Dec-16 Cleveland, OH Mahall’s

Dec-17 Pittsburgh, PA Club Cafe

2024

Mar-20 Atlanta, GA The Earl

Mar-21 Durham, NC Motorco Music Hall

Mar-22 Asheville, NC Eulogy

Mar-25 Nashville, TN The Blue Room at Third Man Records

Mar-27 New Orleans, LA Toulouse Theatre

Mar-28 Houston, TX The Secret Group

Mar-29 Austin, TX Mohawk

Mar-30 Dallas, TX Sons of Hermann Hall

Apr-01 Albuquerque, NM Sister

Apr-08 Portland, OR Mississippi Studios

Apr-09 Vancouver, BC Hollywood Theatre

Apr-10 Seattle, WA Neumos

May 2nd – London, UK – Electric Brixton

