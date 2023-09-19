Bar Italia – The Twits

bar italia are the London based three-piece of Nina Cristante, Jezmi Tarik Fehmi and Sam Fenton.
They will release their second full length of 2023, The Twits, on November 3rd, less than six months after their acclaimed Matador debut, Tracey Denim.
The Twits was recorded by the trio over eight weeks from February 2023 in a makeshift home studio in Mallorca, and was mixed by Marta Salogni. It finds bar italia’s economical yet evocative songcraft taking raucous, mystic, unkempt, occasionally sinister, and wholly committed turns. Songs like “my little tony,” with its in-the-red riff and excitable hooks, the cathartic four-on-the-floor of ‘world’s greatest emoter’ and the festival tent psychedelia of “Hi-fiver” need little in the way of exposition – these are exhilarating rock songs, if wayward and strange.
Today they release the lead single “My Little Tony.”
The band continue their busy 2023 schedule with a UK and European tour through September-November, including a sold-out London headline at Village Underground on November 7th. They will make festival appearances at Stay Out West and Pitchfork Music Festival Paris among others. They return to the US in December for their first full North American tour, including a sold out Bowery Ballroom in New York on December 4th.
The band have also announced further North American dates for spring 2024 and an additional London headline show which will take place May 2nd at Electric Brixton following the November date selling out.
23rd September / Cork, IE: Seanie Buttons
24th September / Dublin, IE: Workman’s Club
28th September / Rome, IT : Monk Club
29th September / Bologna, IT : Covo Club
30th September / Turin, IT : Spazio 211
1st October / Milan, IT : Biko
31st October / Manchester, UK : YES
1st November / Bristol, UK : The Fleece
2nd November / Brighton, UK : Mutations Festival
3rd November / Leeds, UK : Brudenell Social Club
4th November / Glasgow, UK : Room 2
5th November / Nottingham, UK : Rough Trade
6th November / London, UK : Rough Trade East
7th November / London, UK : Village Underground – SOLD OUT
9th November / Rennes, FR : Antipode
11th November / Paris, FR : Pitchfork Festival
12th November / Grenoble, FR : Le Ciel
13th November / St Gallen, CH: Palace
15th November / Vienna, AT : B72
16th November / Schorndorf, DE : Manufaktur
17th November / Leipzig, DE : TransCentury Update
18th November / Hamburg, DE : Molotow Skyba
19th November / Berlin, DE : Lid
20th November / Copenhagen, DK : VEGA
22nd November / Frankfurt, DE : Tanzhaus West
23rd November / Rotterdam, NL : Rotown
24th November / Amsterdam, NL : Bitterzoet
Saturday 25th November / Antwerp, BE : Trix
26th November / Brussels, BE : Botanique
Dec-01 Washington,DC Songbyrd
Dec-02 Philadelphia,PA First Unitarian Church
Dec-03 Brooklyn, NY Elsewhere
Dec-04 New York, NY Bowery Ballroom – SOLD OUT
Dec-05 Boston,MA Brighton Music Hall
Dec-06 Montreal,QC Sala Rossa
Dec-08 Toronto,ON Velvet Underground
Dec-09 Detroit,MI The Loving Touch
Dec-10 Chicago,IL Empty Bottle – SOLD OUT
Dec-11 Chicago, IL Empty Bottle
Dec-12 St. Paul, MN Turf Club
Dec-13 Madison, WI High Noon Saloon
Dec-15 Columbus, OH Ace of Cups
Dec-16 Cleveland, OH Mahall’s
Dec-17 Pittsburgh, PA Club Cafe
2024
Mar-20 Atlanta, GA The Earl
Mar-21 Durham, NC Motorco Music Hall
Mar-22 Asheville, NC Eulogy
Mar-25 Nashville, TN The Blue Room at Third Man Records
Mar-27 New Orleans, LA Toulouse Theatre
Mar-28 Houston, TX The Secret Group
Mar-29 Austin, TX Mohawk
Mar-30 Dallas, TX Sons of Hermann Hall
Apr-01 Albuquerque, NM Sister
Apr-08 Portland, OR Mississippi Studios
Apr-09 Vancouver, BC Hollywood Theatre
Apr-10 Seattle, WA Neumos
May 2nd – London, UK – Electric Brixton
