Kim Petras – Problematique

Adding to the excitement ahead of her Feed the Beast World Tour, GRAMMY-winning international pop sensation and critically acclaimed songwriter Kim Petras has unexpectedly released her long-awaited album Problematique as a surprise for her fans via Republic Records/ Amigo Records.

Previously shelved after partially leaking and leaving fans clamoring for more, Problematique has been unearthed from the vault as 10 tracks of euphoric escapist pop inspired by French house music and Parisian soundscapes. Shimmering with magnetic, laissez-faire confidence and giving Kim even more new music to perform on her upcoming global tour, Problematique features stand out track “Treat Me Like A Ho,” a bratty flex that brims with untouchable, sugar baby confidence. The album also features starry-eyed, funk banger “Born Again,” a defiant, self-assured burst of fun in title track “Problematique,” sultry, smooth bop “Deeper,” and “All She Wants” – a materialistic, tongue-in-cheek anthem featuring the iconic Paris Hilton.

The North American leg of Kim’s upcoming Feed The Beast World Tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off September 27 in Austin, TX, bringing her larger-than-life live show to major cities coast to coast, including Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Nashville, Houston and San Diego, as well as Canadian stops in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver.

Feed The Beast World Tour Dates

2023

Sept 24 – Las Vegas, NV – Life Is Beautiful (festival)

Sep 27 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

Oct 1 – Orlando, FL – Addition Financial Arena

Oct 4 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct 7 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Oct 9 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Mirage

Oct 12 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

Oct 13 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center

Oct 15 – Montreal, QC – L’Olympia

Oct 16 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum

Oct 18 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct 19 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Oct 23 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Oct 26 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum

Oct 27 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Oct 29 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Nov 1 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Nov 8 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Nov 11 – Nashville, TN – Municipal Auditorium

Nov 13 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Nov 14 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Nov 18 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital (festival)

Nov 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Nov 22 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

2024

Feb 13 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham

Feb 15 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow

Feb 16 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse

Feb 19 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

Feb 24 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

Feb 25 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

Feb 27 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

Feb 28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

Mar 1 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

Mar 2 – Warsaw, Poland – EXPO XXI

Mar 4 – Munich, Germany – Zenith

Mar 5 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique

