Kim Petras – Problematique

Adding to the excitement ahead of her Feed the Beast World Tour, GRAMMY-winning international pop sensation and critically acclaimed songwriter Kim Petras has unexpectedly released her long-awaited album Problematique as a surprise for her fans via Republic Records/ Amigo Records.
Previously shelved after partially leaking and leaving fans clamoring for more, Problematique has been unearthed from the vault as 10 tracks of euphoric escapist pop inspired by French house music and Parisian soundscapes. Shimmering with magnetic, laissez-faire confidence and giving Kim even more new music to perform on her upcoming global tour, Problematique features stand out track “Treat Me Like A Ho,” a bratty flex that brims with untouchable, sugar baby confidence. The album also features starry-eyed, funk banger “Born Again,” a defiant, self-assured burst of fun in title track “Problematique,” sultry, smooth bop “Deeper,” and “All She Wants” – a materialistic, tongue-in-cheek anthem featuring the iconic Paris Hilton.
The North American leg of Kim’s upcoming Feed The Beast World Tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off September 27 in Austin, TX, bringing her larger-than-life live show to major cities coast to coast, including Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Nashville, Houston and San Diego, as well as Canadian stops in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver.
Feed The Beast World Tour Dates
2023
Sept 24 – Las Vegas, NV – Life Is Beautiful (festival)
Sep 27 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
Oct 1 – Orlando, FL – Addition Financial Arena
Oct 4 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Oct 7 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Oct 9 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Mirage
Oct 12 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
Oct 13 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center
Oct 15 – Montreal, QC – L’Olympia
Oct 16 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum
Oct 18 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Oct 19 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
Oct 23 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
Oct 26 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum
Oct 27 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Oct 29 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Nov 1 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
Nov 8 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
Nov 11 – Nashville, TN – Municipal Auditorium
Nov 13 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
Nov 14 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
Nov 18 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital (festival)
Nov 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Nov 22 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
2024
Feb 13 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham
Feb 15 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow
Feb 16 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse
Feb 19 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
Feb 24 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique
Feb 25 – Paris, France – L’Olympia
Feb 27 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium
Feb 28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
Mar 1 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle
Mar 2 – Warsaw, Poland – EXPO XXI
Mar 4 – Munich, Germany – Zenith
Mar 5 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique
