Hannah Wicklund – Lost Love

Hannah Wicklund has released her brand new single ‘Lost Love’, an expansive song showcasing the acclaimed singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist’s dexterous guitar playing and powerhouse vocals inspired by the worlds intoxicating open seas.

It is the latest song to be taken from her forthcoming album The Prize out January 12th via Label 51/Flatiron Recordings.

Regarding the new single ‘Lost Love’ Hannah says, “‘Lost Love’ was written out on the open ocean, and I wanted the lake in the land of The Prize artwork to become the metaphor for being close to someone but having an ocean between you. The painting is meant to capture the separation of two people who can look back at each other with fondness and gratitude for the time they spent together. I chose the male and female deer as the animal symbols for ‘Lost Love’ because of their beautiful, gentle nature.”

HANNAH WICKLUND UK & EUROPEAN TOUR DATES

November 8 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome ^

November 9 Paris, France Accor Arena ^

November 12 Forest, Brussels Forest National ^

November 14 London, UK OVO Wembley Arena ^

November 16 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena ^

November 19 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena ^

November 20 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro ^

November 21 London, UK Camden Assembly *

November 22 Manchester, UK Deaf Institute *

November 26 Frederiksberg, Copenhagen Forum Black Box ^

November 28 Munich, Germany Zenith ^

November 30 Bologna, Italy Unipol Arena ^

December 3 Barcelona, Catalonia Palau Sant Jordi (Sant Jordi Club) ^

December 4 Madrid, Spain Wizink Center ^

December 6 Lisbon, Portugal Campo Pequeno ^

(*) = Headline show

(^) = Supporting Greta Van Fleet

