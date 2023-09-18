This fall, multiplatinum Boston-born and Los Angeles-based global artist BIA returns to the road to headline The Really Her Tour. The three-week jaunt kicks off on October 9 at The Belasco in Los Angeles, visits major markets across the country, stops in Boston on October 17 for a homecoming at the Paradise Rock Club, and concludes on October 30 in Santa Ana at The Observatory. Presenting a stacked bill with fellow female disruptors, Lakeyah and Lebra Jolie will support BIA on all dates. Tickets are available here.

Earlier this summer, she unveiled her acclaimed REALLY HER EP via EPIC Records.

Bia’s latest single is “Millions.”

BIA “The Really Her Tour” Dates:

10/9 Los Angeles, CA The Belasco

10/12 Denver, CO Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10/14 Chicago, IL Avondale

10/16 New York, NY Irving Plaza

10/17 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

10/18 Philadelphia, PA Theater of Living Arts

10/20 Washington, D.C. The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/22 Atlanta, GA The Loft

10/24 Houston, TX Rise

10/25 Dallas, TX The Echo

10/27 Tucson, AZ Encore

10/29 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

10/30 Santa Ana, CA Observatory

