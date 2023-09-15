Tori Kelly – Tori (Deluxe)

Today, two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multi-platinum artist Tori Kelly releases the deluxe edition of her acclaimed EP tori.

The deluxe edition of the celebrated EP includes three live records of fan-favorite tracks from the EP—“missin u – r&b edit,” “shelter,” and “alive if i die.”

Along with the release of tori (deluxe), today Tori Kelly gifts fans of the official music video for the Jon Bellion collaboration, “young gun.”

Tori Kelly is currently in the midst of her Take Control tour, which kicked off this past Sunday in Toronto, ON and most recently hit New York, NY and Boston MA.

Tori Kelly Live Dates:

September 17 – Atlanta, GA – The Loft

September 18 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

September 21 – Denver, CO – Ophelia’s

September 24 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent

September 25 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour

September 26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy

