Scarlip – No Statements

Breakout NYC-bred star ScarLip releases her new single and video, “No Statements,” today. The video, directed by Sarah Mccolgan (H.E.R., Nas, Miguel), arrives via Complex Media World Premiere.

New York City’s rap’s 2020s resurgence is entering its post-drill era, and ScarLip continues to state her case as one of the movement’s crown jewels with “No Statements.” The record comes equipped with ScarLip’s trademark sinister delivery, aggressive but deliberate, with a chorus that’s instantly infectious, which led to the social media hype. In just one week pre-release, ScarLip generated over a million views of “No Statements” snippets and previews, teasing and acquainting her highly-engaged audience with her newest single.

