Pussy Riot ft Nova Twins – Bad Trip

Today, Pussy Riot release their single “Bad Trip” featuring the UK’s Nova Twins and multi-platinum Argentinian producer Mykka, creating a hard, fierce protest track, which states: “You’ll never see us coming, There’s nowhere to escape. Power, superNova, Pussy Riot til it’s over. etc”

Nadya Riot says: “Mykka played this beat for me and I got obsessed and begged her to give it to me. It sounds menacing and dominant. I’m a big fan of Bosch so I wanted to imagine what would be my version of hell / bad trip in this track – being mansplained and totally dominated would be a version of hell for me, that’s why my verse goes: “Mansplain me! i don’t really know what am i doing with my life, how to be a woman, tell me how to be a wife, tell me how to kiss and tell me how to die. wanna be obedient, i wanna be your wife wife.”

Nova Twins say: “We love Pussy Riot and all that they stand for, so when Nadya messaged us during lockdown, asking us to feature on “Bad Trip”, we were super excited! The tune bangs and they are a force of nature!”

