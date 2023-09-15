Mae Muller – Written By A Woman

Ahead of the release of her debut LP Sorry I’m Late out September 29th, globally adored British pop star Mae Muller shares another taste of her long-awaited full-length debut in the form of the album’s final track, “Written By A Woman.”

Of “Written By A Woman”, Mae says, “It’s one of my favourite tracks on the album, it’s all about the female gaze and speaking about things from a woman’s perspective, which feels right to have it as the final track. I just think that a lot of the time, what men think women find attractive is not true at all – we don’t necessarily want an alpha male, we want someone who’s in touch with their feminine side and isn’t afraid to show emotion. Bring gentle is sexy as hell! There is enough music out that caters for the male gaze, so I wanted to write about what I find attractive.”

