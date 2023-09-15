Laura Marano – Someday

Today singer and actress Laura Marano releases her debut album, i may be an actress, but i can’t fake how i feel.

Along with today’s album release comes a video for “Someday” which was directed by Marano’s sister, Vanessa Marano. The video follows the singer/actress’s journey through an empty film set as she remembers a romance from the past and is forced to come to terms with her ex’s new relationship.

Marano collaborated with several notable songwriters and producers on this album, including Skyler Stonestreet, Jenna Andrews, Jon Levine, Alex Bilo, Chelsea Lena and Mike Campbell.

#lauramarano