Yeule – Softscars

Today, yeule shares “softscars,” the title track off their highly-anticipated forthcoming album due digitally Sept 22nd with the physical release out Oct 6th via Ninja Tune.

“softscars” embodies the thesis of the album, documenting the marks or scars that past experiences have left on yeule, expressing vulnerability and embracing their humanity as who they truly are as a person. yeule notes that previously, “I was forcing myself to separate myself from my artist persona and trying to tone myself down, because I felt like people wouldn’t like me if I was really that,” With the forthcoming project they are now bridging their fractured identities.

yeule shares about the single, “In the garden of my mind, it’s dark and prickly sweet and sticky. And just like that the scar in my heart slashed across the center, the most precious one was made.”

yeule will be heading out on a tour across North America and Europe this Fall with SASAMI supporting all US and Canada dates. The tour routing includes stops at Webster Hall in New York and The Fonda in Los Angeles alongside festival appearances at Portola Festival and Levitation Festival.

* = support from SASAMI

Tour Dates:

9/30 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House*

10/1 – San Francisco, CA @ Portola Festival

10/3 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom*

10/4 – Vancouver, BC @ Celebrities *

10/5 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos*

10/6 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall*

10/7 – Denver, CO @ Marquis*

10/9 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line*

10/10 – Chicago, IL @ Metro*

10/12 – Toronto, ON @ Axis *

10/13 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount *

10/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer*

10/15 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall*

10/18 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club*

10/19 – Washington, D.C @ Black Cat*

10/20 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle*

10/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell)*

10/24 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall*

10/25 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory*

10/26 – Austin, TX @ Levitation at The Concourse Project w/ Oneohtrix Point Never

10/28 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile*

10/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda*

12/7 – Paris, France @ Café de la Danse

12/8 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands @ Melkweg OZ

12/9 – Berlin, Germany @ Zenner

12/11 – London, UK @ HERE at Outernet

