Twin Temple – Be A Slut

Twin Temple

Satanic Doo-Wop duo Twin Temple have today dropped their empowering, titillating new single “Be A Slut”.

Known for their iconic blend of vintage melodies and provocative lyrical themes, “Be A Slut” can be found on the band’s upcoming new album God Is Dead, set for release on the unholiest of days, Friday, October 13.

God Is Dead

Speaking about the track, the band shared:

“Uncross your arms and open up your legs! “Be a Slut” is a good old-fashioned pearl-clutching rock and roll song with a real horny sax solo and everything. It’s obviously about how great it feels to be a slut. We hope it inspires you to dance, release the boring shackles of dated morality and most of all, have fun. Live, love, Lucifer!”

Tour Dates With Danzig, Behemoth + Midnight

September 13 – Cleveland, OH @ Euclid Masonic Temple (666)

September 14 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre (666)

September 15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE*

September 16 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion (666)

September 17 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom (666)

September 19 – St. Louis, MO @ The Hawthorn*

September 22 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels (666)

September 23 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena (666)

September 24 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park*

September 26 – Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Brewhouse*

September 27 – Santa Cruz, CA @The Catalyst*

September 28 – Sacramento, CA @Ace Of Spades*

October 1 – Phoenix, AZ @The Van Buren*

(666) W/ Danzig, Behemoth & Midnight

* W/ Behemoth & Imperial Triumphant

With Tiger Army + T.S.O.L.

October 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

