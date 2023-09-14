Twin Temple – Be A Slut

Satanic Doo-Wop duo Twin Temple have today dropped their empowering, titillating new single “Be A Slut”.

Known for their iconic blend of vintage melodies and provocative lyrical themes, “Be A Slut” can be found on the band’s upcoming new album God Is Dead, set for release on the unholiest of days, Friday, October 13.

Speaking about the track, the band shared:

“Uncross your arms and open up your legs! “Be a Slut” is a good old-fashioned pearl-clutching rock and roll song with a real horny sax solo and everything. It’s obviously about how great it feels to be a slut. We hope it inspires you to dance, release the boring shackles of dated morality and most of all, have fun. Live, love, Lucifer!”

Tour Dates With Danzig, Behemoth + Midnight

September 13 – Cleveland, OH @ Euclid Masonic Temple (666)

September 14 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre (666)

September 15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE*

September 16 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion (666)

September 17 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom (666)

September 19 – St. Louis, MO @ The Hawthorn*

September 22 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels (666)

September 23 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena (666)

September 24 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park*

September 26 – Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Brewhouse*

September 27 – Santa Cruz, CA @The Catalyst*

September 28 – Sacramento, CA @Ace Of Spades*

October 1 – Phoenix, AZ @The Van Buren*

(666) W/ Danzig, Behemoth & Midnight

* W/ Behemoth & Imperial Triumphant

With Tiger Army + T.S.O.L.

October 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

