Laura Misch – Listen to the Sky

London-based multidisciplinary artist and producer Laura Misch is soon to release her long-awaited debut album Sample The Sky, out October 13th on One Little Independent Records.
An enchanting journey through London’s wild edgelands, the LP is an ode care, connection and listening to the natural world. Sample The Sky responds to nature’s patterns through organic electronic productions, embodied lyrics, wind inspired saxophone, singing and synthesis all woven into intricately crafted left-field pop songs.
Sample the Sky is an album that can be distilled as the feeling you have when you see the sky and you are in such awe that you feel compelled to photograph it and send it to someone – the moments that feel so intimate and personal yet universal, un-ownable and ephemeral.”
Gorgeous new single ‘Listen To The Sky’ is key to the album’s overarching theme, that we’re all connected by the natural world, and the largest reference to this is above us all the time.
Laura describes it as a “pagan rave song”. She continues; “When you live in a city, you can be so disconnected from the kind of nature that doesn’t just grow in the cracks. The sky becomes your main reference, one I’m always looking up to because that’s the biggest canvas or connection to truly expansive wilderness we have. Listen To The Sky feels like coming back to the central idea of the record, that humans don’t always have the answers, and people (especially those in power) often need to re-learn to listen, there’s so much we can learn if we listen to nature.”
Laura Misch Live Dates
31st Oct – Vienna, AT – B72
1st Nov – Zurich, CH – JazznoJazz Festival
4th Nov – Milan, IT – Arci Bellezza
7th Nov – Madrid, ESP – Sala Tempo
8th Nov – Barcelona, ESP – La Nau
10th Nov – Warsaw, PL – BARdzo Bardzo
11th Nov – Prague, CZ – Cafe V Lese
12th Nov – Cologne, DE – MTC
13th Nov – Paris, FR – Point Ephemere
14th Nov – Brussels, BE – Botanique
16th Nov – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso (upstairs)
18th Nov – Berlin, DE – Berghain
19th Nov – Hamburg, DE – Hebebühne
20th Nov – Copenhagen, DE – Ideal Bar @ Vega
22nd Nov – Stockholm, SE – Stadsgardsterminalen
23rd Nov – Oslo, NO – Blaa
4th Dec – Glasgow, UK – King Tuts
5th Dec – Leeds, UK – The Wardrobe
6th Dec – Newcastle, UK – Gateshead
7th Dec – Bristol, UK – Strange Brew
9th Dec – Cardiff, UK – Clwb (main room)
10th Dec – Southampton, UK – Joiners
11th Dec – Brighton, UK – Concorde 2
12th Dec – London, UK – Earth (Theatre)
