Laura Misch – Listen to the Sky

London-based multidisciplinary artist and producer Laura Misch is soon to release her long-awaited debut album Sample The Sky, out October 13th on One Little Independent Records.

An enchanting journey through London’s wild edgelands, the LP is an ode care, connection and listening to the natural world. Sample The Sky responds to nature’s patterns through organic electronic productions, embodied lyrics, wind inspired saxophone, singing and synthesis all woven into intricately crafted left-field pop songs.

Sample the Sky is an album that can be distilled as the feeling you have when you see the sky and you are in such awe that you feel compelled to photograph it and send it to someone – the moments that feel so intimate and personal yet universal, un-ownable and ephemeral.”

Gorgeous new single ‘Listen To The Sky’ is key to the album’s overarching theme, that we’re all connected by the natural world, and the largest reference to this is above us all the time.

Laura describes it as a “pagan rave song”. She continues; “When you live in a city, you can be so disconnected from the kind of nature that doesn’t just grow in the cracks. The sky becomes your main reference, one I’m always looking up to because that’s the biggest canvas or connection to truly expansive wilderness we have. Listen To The Sky feels like coming back to the central idea of the record, that humans don’t always have the answers, and people (especially those in power) often need to re-learn to listen, there’s so much we can learn if we listen to nature.”

Laura Misch Live Dates

31st Oct – Vienna, AT – B72

1st Nov – Zurich, CH – JazznoJazz Festival

4th Nov – Milan, IT – Arci Bellezza

7th Nov – Madrid, ESP – Sala Tempo

8th Nov – Barcelona, ESP – La Nau

10th Nov – Warsaw, PL – BARdzo Bardzo

11th Nov – Prague, CZ – Cafe V Lese

12th Nov – Cologne, DE – MTC

13th Nov – Paris, FR – Point Ephemere

14th Nov – Brussels, BE – Botanique

16th Nov – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso (upstairs)

18th Nov – Berlin, DE – Berghain

19th Nov – Hamburg, DE – Hebebühne

20th Nov – Copenhagen, DE – Ideal Bar @ Vega

22nd Nov – Stockholm, SE – Stadsgardsterminalen

23rd Nov – Oslo, NO – Blaa

4th Dec – Glasgow, UK – King Tuts

5th Dec – Leeds, UK – The Wardrobe

6th Dec – Newcastle, UK – Gateshead

7th Dec – Bristol, UK – Strange Brew

9th Dec – Cardiff, UK – Clwb (main room)

10th Dec – Southampton, UK – Joiners

11th Dec – Brighton, UK – Concorde 2

12th Dec – London, UK – Earth (Theatre)

