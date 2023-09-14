Ian Sweet – Emergency Contact

This is IAN SWEET’s moment. Jilian Medford, the musician behind IAN SWEET, will release her new album, SUCKER, on November 3rd via Polyvinyl, and she today unveils her new single/video, “Emergency Contact.”

The accompanying “Emergency Contact” video, directed by Brittany Reeber, features Medford as a flailing pop star on the set of a music video, hounded by a demanding director portrayed by Saturday Night Live’s Martin Herlihy. “A long time fan of Jilian’s work, I was really thrilled to be asked to collaborate and even more stoked when I realized that she was down to be funny,” says director Brittany Reeber. “‘Emergency Contact’ is probably my favorite track on the new record. It’s gut wrenching. So it felt most true to lean into a concept that played with the self-serious nature of a ballad. We also wanted to make something that would connect thematically to ‘Your Spit’ so we built a concept around a film set (the film you see screening in the movie theatre) and cast Martin Herlihy of SNL to play Jilian’s overbearing, maniacal director.”

Of “Emergency Contact,” Medford adds: “‘Emergency Contact’ is biting and sarcastic at its core. It’s a protection song to myself mostly. Trying to convince myself that I didn’t really want what I had lost in the first place as a way of coping with the outcome. The video we made for it is one of my favorite Ian Sweet videos ever (especially since it ties in with the ‘Your Spit’ video as well). I wanted to represent the humor that often goes hand in hand with deep sadness. In the video Martin (who plays the director) keeps quickly snapping me out of those deep dark moments and pushing my buttons to try to get a rise out of me so in turn I’ll put on the best performance possible.”

IAN SWEET TOUR DATES

Wed. Sept. 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #

Sat. Nov. 4 – Brighton, UK @ Mutations Festival

Thu. Nov. 9 – London, UK @ Pitchfork Music Festival London – Hackney Church %

Sun. Nov. 12 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Tue. Nov. 14 – Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

Fri. Nov. 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

# w/ Please Don’t Destroy

% w/ Crumb, Helado Negro

#ian_sweeeeet

Related Images: