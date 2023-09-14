Course – None of Us Are Good Enough

Today, Chicago-based group COURSE released their new single “None Of Us Are Good Enough.” The latest track to release off their upcoming album Tight Feathers (out October 20th), “None Of Us Are Good Enough” stands in defiance of fears and insecurities leveled by the outside world with acceptance and the strength to overcome.

“Kyle (our producer) and I wrote this song over Zoom one day last summer,” stated singer/songwriter/guitarist Jessica Robbins. “He came up with a beat and I came up with the verse and Kyle came up with the chorus. It was one of the most seamless collaborative writing sessions I’ve had. It was just like ‘yep, that’s it, we got it.’ The song is about the fears and insecurities we each hold inside. We all feel doubt. But it’s also acceptance, and having the strength to overcome. We all have fear about not being good enough in a world that continues to raise the bar to levels seemingly unattainable to most.

