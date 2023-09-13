The Wandering Hearts – About America & Not Misunderstood

Today, British breakout band The Wandering Hearts, who have already created much acclaim due to their transatlantic blend of classic pop and folk, return with their latest double single featuring two tracks, “About America” and “Not Misunderstood.” The release was accompanied by a captivating music video for “About America,” featuring the trio of The Wandering Hearts, Tara Wilcox, A.J. Dean , Francesca “Chess” Whiffin.

On “About America,” the band stated, “We wrote this song with our friend Emily Phillips after talking about a real-life tragedy, one of loss and birth and life. We took on the perspective of writing the story as outsiders and put it all together into a multi-generational folk tale of love, loss, grief and ultimately the comfort and kindness we need from those that love us, to navigate those trials. About America represents the songs we sometimes have to sing to ourselves as well as with others to get us through the hard times.”

“When the dust settles and all is revealed, the extent of the destruction is spectacular,” said The Wandering Hearts on “Not Misunderstood,” “The hurricane has raged behind closed doors. Nothing can stay hidden forever. Every lie comes to the surface eventually. It all catches up. You know that it’s coming like watching a storm approach from the distance. Before you know it, it is right on top of you, crying and shouting down and demanding you answer. We wanted to recreate the looming threat of this storm in the music of ‘Not Misunderstood.’”

Tour Dates

Sep 12, 2023 – Annapolis, MD – Rams Head On Stage

Sep 14, 2023 – Austin, TX – Antone’s

Sep 15, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Pryes Brewing (w/ Diana DeMuth)

Sep 16, 2023 – Deadwood, SD – Deadwood Jam @ Outlaw Square

Sep 19, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Smith’s Olde Bar

Sep 20, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Americana Fest UK Acoustic Set @ Alley Taps

Sep 20, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Official Americana Fest Showcase @ Analog Hotel

Sep 22, 2023 – Redondo Beach, CA – BeachLife Ranch 2023

Oct 2, 2023 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s

Oct 3, 2023 – San Diego, CA – Casbah

Oct 4, 2023 – Venice, CA – The Venice West

Oct 6, 2023 – San Jose, CA – The Ritz

Dec 15, 2023 – Gateshead, UK – Christmas Special Headline Show at Sage Gateshead

Mar 26, 2024 – Edinburgh, UK – The Queen’s Hall

Mar 27, 2024 – Belfast, UK – The Deer’s Head

Mar 28, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland – The Workmans Cellar

Mar 31, 2024 – Birmingham, UK – The Mill

Apr 2, 2024 – Manchester, UK – Gorilla

Apr 3, 2024 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club

Apr 4, 2024 – Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms

April 5, 2024 – Sheffield, UK – Leadmill

Apr 7, 2024 – Bristol, UK – The Fleece

Apr 8, 2024 – Brighton, UK – Komedia

Apr 9, 2024 – Oxford, UK – O2 Academy Oxford

Apr 11, 2024 – Norwich, UK – Norwich Arts Centre

Apr 12, 2024 – London, UK – Electric Brixton

Apr 13, 2024 – Cardiff, UK – Tramshed

Apr 18, 2024 – Miramar Beach, FL – Seascape Golf, Beach and Tennis Resort

