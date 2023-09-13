Smut – 18 Tons & Y Signal

Smut — the Chicago band composed of vocalist Tay Roebuck, guitarist Andrew Min, bassist/synthist Bell Cenower, guitarist/synthist Sam Ruschman, and drummer Aidan O’Connor — shares two new singles, “18 Tons” and “Y Signal,” ahead of tour dates with Knifeplay and Citizen. “18 Tons” and “Y Signal” are featured as bonus tracks on the Japanese CD version of Smut’s 2022 Bayonet debut, How The Light Felt, and receive their first widespread release today.

Smut Tour Dates:

Sun. Oct. 1 – St. Paul, MN @ The Treasury *

Mon. Oct. 2 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club *

Tue. Oct. 3 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village *

Wed. Oct. 18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex +

* with Knifeplay

+ with Citizen

