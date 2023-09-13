Girl Scout – Bruises

Girl Scout are about to release one of the fall’s most highly anticipated EP’s, Granny Music, out September 27th via Made Records.

Before the release of Granny Music, the band is gifting us one more infectious jam in the form of “Bruises,” a ballad with country influence that showcases Emma Jansson’s professionally trained vocal spectrum.

Fit for that big stadium lighters in the air moment, this single shows another nuance in Girl Scout’s playbook. “‘Bruises’ is a song about reaching a certain age where you realize that the grown ups and elderly people around you aren’t really grown ups but just kids stuck in older bodies. It’s a song about trying to understand and forgive the wrongdoings or faults that people close to you may have and, in some ways, the whole track is a reminder for myself to try and choose love and patience instead of anger and irritation”, says writer and guitarist Viktor Spasov about the song.

