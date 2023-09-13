Big Thief – Born For Loving You

Today, Big Thief share a captivating new single, “Born For Loving You.”

Recorded and produced by Dom Monks at Guissona, Spain’s Teatre de cal Eril Studio on a recent tour. “Born For Loving You” finds Adrianne Lenker, Buck Meek, James Krivchenia, and Max Oleartchik at their most earnest and unashamedly romantic — “I was born for lovin’ you // Just somethin’ I was made to do.”

“Born For Loving You” and “Vampire Empire” are the latest new music from Big Thief since last year’s Grammy-nominated 20-track double album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You. Both songs are available on a 7.”

