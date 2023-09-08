Rachel Grae – Hope You’re Proud

Today, Rachel Gae’s released a heartfelt song of loss “Hope You’re Proud” on Stand Up To Cancer Day.

Followers of Grae’s work won’t be surprised by her painfully honest songwriting. It’s her diary, and a way to say all of the things she can’t without music. Grae’s close relationship with her fans is what really helped her decide to release the song. After posting teasers on TikTok her “friend-base” left comments of dates they lost someone they loved. In response, Grae shares “Everyone grieves loss in a different way, and this song has helped me through my own grieving processes. I hope it can provide a similar healing process for listeners.”

