Nessa Barret x Whethan – Sick of Myself

Nessa Barrett and acclaimed producer Whethan release their intoxicating new single “sick of myself” alongside a cinematic music video. Whethan’s infectious beats are perfectly paired with Nessa’s sultry lilt to create a club-ready banger for the ages!

“sick of myself” is Barrett’s first release since dropping her highly anticipated new EP hell is teenage girl in July. The project delivers the kind of addictive, irreverent pop gems she has become known for. Barrett is currently gearing up for her Fall North American headline tour, where “sick of myself” is sure to be a stand-out of her stellar set.

Whethan, who has previously collaborated with the likes of Joji, Yeat, Megan Thee Stallion, The Chainsmokers, BoyWithUke, Meghan Trainor, jxdn, glaive, Oliver Tree, and more, is having a banner 2023 courtesy of the Elley Duhé-assisted “Money on the Dash,” which cracked the top 40 on Billboard’s Dance US chart and has racked up over 75M streams.

