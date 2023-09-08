Metric – Who Would You Be For Me

Today, Metric have released their new single, “Who Would You Be For Me.” The single appears on their forthcoming album Formentera II, out on October 13 via Metric Music International/Thirty Tigers.

Emily Haines on “Who Would You Be For Me”

“The song “Who Would You Be For Me” is a throwback lullaby set in NYC in 2002. All the action takes place in Tompkins Square Park, in a subway car, and at the café on St. Marks Place where I worked as a waitress when we were getting our start. Automatic behaviors and patterns are often fairly easy to flag in others but can be a riddle to spot in yourself. In life and in love, all the emphasis in your mind can default to being what someone else wants until it dawns on you to consider your own desire. I could be the girl for you, but who would you be for me?”

his week also marks the 20 year anniversary of their remarkable debut, Old World Underground, Where Are You Now?, and Metric have re-issued the album on vinyl with new color variants (neon violet, hot pink and tangerine), available now in the Metric Store. To celebrate this incredible milestone, Metric will also play a series of intimate concerts this fall at some of their favorite clubs in the US, Canada and Europe. The shows will kick off on October 10th at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City and will include stops in London, Paris, Berlin, Los Angeles and their hometown of Toronto. Tickets for these special shows will go on sale today at 10AM Local time. In November, the band will also tour Central and South America.

Tour Dates:

*- Duo Acoustic Performance with Emily & Jimmy

10/10 – Bowery Ballroom – New York, NY

10/12 – The Roxy – Los Angeles, CA

10/14 – The Concert Hall – Toronto, ONT

10/17 – Courtyard Theater – London, UK*

10/19 – Etoile – Paris, FRANCE*

10/21 – Privat Klub – Berlin, GERMANY*

11/21 – Metropolitan Theatre – Mexico City, MEXICO

11/22 – Showcenter Complex – Monterey, MEXICO

11/27 – Región Metropolitana, Chile – Teatro Coliseo – Santiago, CHILE

11/29-12/01 – São Paulo, BRAZIL (Festival Date)

