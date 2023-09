Joy Oladokun in Colorado September 9 & 10, 2023

A new performance video for acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Joy Oladokun’s song, “Changes,” is debuting today.

“Changes” is from Oladokun’s new album, Proof of Life, which was released earlier this spring to overwhelming acclaim via Amigo Records/Verve Forecast/Republic Records.

One of music’s most unique and vulnerable voices, Oladokun will kick off her extensive “Living Proof” headline tour this weekend. She will be opening for Brandi Carlile at Red Rocks on September 9, and headlining at Summit Music Hall on September 10.

JOY OLADOKUN CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

September 8—Park City, UT—Park City Song Summit

September 9—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre* (SOLD OUT)

September 10—Denver, CO—Summit Music Hall+

September 12—Kansas City, MO—The Truman+

September 13—St. Louis, MO—Delmar Hall+

September 14—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall+

September 15—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond Festival

September 17—Atlanta, GA—Music Midtown

September 19—Asheville, NC—The Orange Peel+

September 20—Carrboro, NC—Cat’s Cradle+

September 22—Charlotte, NC—The Underground+

September 23—Charlottesville, VA—Jefferson Theater+

September 24—Washington, DC—The Howard+

September 26—Columbus, OH—Newport Music Hall#

September 27—Detroit, MI—El Club#

September 28—Toronto, ON—The Phoenix#

September 30—Bridgeport, CT—Sound on Sound Music Festival

October 1—Philadelphia, PA—Union Transfer#

October 2—New York, NY—Irving Plaza# (SOLD OUT)

October 4—Boston, MA—Roadrunner#

October 5—Portland, ME—State Theatre#

November 4—Dallas, TX—The Kessler Theater^

November 5—Austin, TX—Scoot Inn^

November 7—Santa Fe, NM—Meow Wolf^

November 9—Solana Beach, CA—Belly Up^

November 10—Los Angeles, CA—The Belasco^

November 11—Healdsburg, CA—Little Saint^

November 14—Portland, OR—McMenamins Crystal Ballroom~

November 15—Seattle, WA—The Showbox~

November 16—Eugene, OR—WOW Hall~

November 18—Felton, CA—Felton Music Hall~

November 19—San Francisco, CA—The Fillmore~

*supporting Brandi Carlile

+with special guest Becca Mancari

#with special guest Jensen MBrandi CarlilecRae

^with special guest NNAMDÏ

~with special guest Izzy Heltai

#joyoladokun

Related Images: