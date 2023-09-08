Baby Queen – Quarter Life Crisis

BABY QUEEN today shares her new single ‘Quarter Life Crisis’, which arrives in the lead up to the release of her eagerly awaited debut album of the same name.

The title track, ‘Quarter Life Crisis’, stemmed from a conversation Baby Queen – aka 25 year old Bella Latham – had with her cousin’s girlfriend. “I felt like I had so much responsibility, but I still felt like a child. I was talking about how I felt, and she said the phrase, quarter life crisis.” Baby Queen looked up the phrase and felt validated: “People have this experience where you’re looking both forward and back. It’s the realization that actually, you can’t fuck around anymore. Fucking around finally comes to an end.” So, in songwriter Max Wolfgang’s flat, the pair wrote the song together. It has, what Bella calls, “a creepy nursery rhyme vibe”, both catchy and foreboding. “I feel like my mind is 25-sided / I’ll let you know if I ever survive this,” she sings prophetically.

Baby Queen’s debut album Quarter Life Crisis is set for release on October 6th.

