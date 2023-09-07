Flowerovlove – Next Best Exit

Today, Capitol Records releases British indie pop artist flowerovlove exhilarating new single, “Next Best Exit.” With her luminous vocals and introspective lyrics, she captures the adrenaline rush of exiting a toxic situation. She wrote “Next Best Exit” with Gaetan Judd.

“Next Best Exit’ is a song based on the themes of toxic people, negative energy surrounding you, and you being in desperate need to find an exit out of the nearest door, fire escape, air vent, etc.!!” explains flowerovlove. “Doing anything to escape and just be around the energy you deserve.”

#flowerovlove