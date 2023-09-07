Dominique Fils-Aimé – Our Roots Run Deep

Today, Dominique Fils-Aimé has shared the title track from her forthcoming record Our Roots Run Deep, due out September 22nd via Ensoul Records. The track is accompanied by another one of Fils-Aimé’s stunning music videos, this time a collaboration with Miryam Charles, known for her feature film This House which made the Toronto International Film Festival’s annual year-end “Canada’s Top Ten” list for 2022. Featuring Fils-Aimé and friends against a lush, calm, green backdrop, the video visualizes the record’s plant motifs as a metaphor for community and connection.

Speaking on “Our Roots Run Deep” Dominique says, “While the goal remains a quest for universal connection through musical frequencies, this internal journey quickly brought me to the importance of my roots. It sparked a desire to shed light on our intergenerational treasures rather than intergenerational trauma, using these treasures to address and heal trauma. By being more open and vulnerable, I hope to lead by example and contribute to the dismantling of taboos surrounding mental health, taboos that are all still very present today, especially in BIPOC communities.”

