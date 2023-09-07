Daine – Bite Back

Following from their Shapeless (Mixtape) earlier this year, daine returns with a new single, the pulsing ‘Bite Back’.

daine, already renowned for a malleable sound that defies boundaries, now takes a dive into New York City’s vibrant underground. With a history of echoing voices from diverse sonic worlds, from pop to ambient, daine’s newest release, ‘Bite Back’, is a sizzling, nocturnal hymn tailored for the city’s dusky after-hours.

The track, reminiscent of the early 2000s but with a modern pulse, captures the raw, unfiltered essence of the city’s nightlife – a grungy club anthem that delves into themes of hedonism, the allure of egotism and the raw escapism found in drug use. It stands as a gritty ode to unapologetic nights shared between your inner circle. The song’s sentiment is perfectly encapsulated by the evocative cover art crafted by the talented long-time collaborator Hannah Diamond, capturing the spirit of the project’s f*ck you sentiment with a playful energy.

#d4ine