The Arts Sheet #99 – Grants, Jobs, Opportunities, Events

What is the Arts Lead Sheet? It is a resource for finding grants, jobs, opportunities in the arts. It started as an ad-hoc e-mail list a few years. We are now bringing it back as a feature on FEMMUSIC. It is not restricted to music but encompasses all of the arts. Miss something? Look at the archives at:
https://femmusic.com/wp/index.php/category/the-arts-lead-sheet/
Have suggestions? Please tell us.
Grants
Women Make Music (PRS Foundation) – September 11, 2023
https://prsfoundation.com/funding-support/funding-music-creators/all-career-levels/women-make-music-2/
Chinook Fund Fall Cycle Grant – September 14, 2023
https://chinookfund.org/apply/
Greater Good Grant (Good Intent) – Australia – September 28, 2023
https://goodintent.com.au/greater-good
BCCA Endowment Grant – Boulder, CO – September 21, 2023
https://www.bouldercountyarts.org/grants_bcaa_endowment
Beyond Borders (PRS Foundation) – September 25, 2023
https://prsfoundation.com/funding-support/funding-for-organisations/beyond-borders/
Open Fund For Music Creators (PRS Foundation) – September 26, 2023
https://prsfoundation.com/funding-support/funding-music-creators/all-career-levels/the-open-fund-for-music-creators/
Sentric Music Fund – September 30, 2023
https://sentricmusic.com/blog/introducing-the-live-fund/
Next Jazz Legacy – October 16, 2023
https://newmusicusa.org/program/next-jazz-legacy/
Music For All – October 27, 2023
https://www.musicforall.org.uk/apply-for-funding/application-process/
Arts for All Children – Boulder, CO – October 31, 2023
https://www.bouldercountyarts.org/arts-for-all-children
Performing Arts Readiness Project – March 1, 2024
https://performingartsreadiness.org/grants/
Jobs
Senior Music Relationship Manager (Arts Council England)
https://www.artsjobs.org.uk/jobs/search/28975
FREELANCE NEWS & FEATURES WRITER (Brag Media) – Australia
https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/freelance-news-and-features-writer/
Director Music Australia (Creative Australia) – Australia
https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/director-music-australia-2/
Creative Producer (Light ADL) – Adelaide, AU
https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/creative-producer/
Director, Digital Marketing (Universal Music Group) – New York, NY
https://umusic.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/UMGUS/job/New-York-New-York/Director–Digital-Marketing_UMG-12138
Development & Communications Manager (Chinook Fund) – Denver, CO
https://chinookfund.org/hiring/
Opportunities
Roshni’s New American Arts Festival – September 30, 2023
https://www.roshniislight.org/festival
Quinn Coleman Memorial Scholarship – October 6, 2023
https://grammymuseum.org/support/quinn-coleman/
Canadian Music Week 2024 Showcase Applications – Early Bird December 2, 2023
https://cmw.net/festival/apply/
Events
Backline: Off The Road: Navigating Relationships with Tour Professionals – September 7, 2023 – 12:30pm EST
2023 Read and Rant (Athena Project) – September 18, 2023 – 6:30 MST