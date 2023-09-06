The Arts Sheet #99 – Grants, Jobs, Opportunities, Events

What is the Arts Lead Sheet? It is a resource for finding grants, jobs, opportunities in the arts. It started as an ad-hoc e-mail list a few years. We are now bringing it back as a feature on FEMMUSIC. It is not restricted to music but encompasses all of the arts. Miss something? Look at the archives at:

https://femmusic.com/wp/index.php/category/the-arts-lead-sheet/

Have suggestions? Please tell us.

Grants

Women Make Music (PRS Foundation) – September 11, 2023

https://prsfoundation.com/funding-support/funding-music-creators/all-career-levels/women-make-music-2/

Chinook Fund Fall Cycle Grant – September 14, 2023

https://chinookfund.org/apply/

Greater Good Grant (Good Intent) – Australia – September 28, 2023

https://goodintent.com.au/greater-good

BCCA Endowment Grant – Boulder, CO – September 21, 2023

https://www.bouldercountyarts.org/grants_bcaa_endowment

Beyond Borders (PRS Foundation) – September 25, 2023

https://prsfoundation.com/funding-support/funding-for-organisations/beyond-borders/

Open Fund For Music Creators (PRS Foundation) – September 26, 2023

https://prsfoundation.com/funding-support/funding-music-creators/all-career-levels/the-open-fund-for-music-creators/

Sentric Music Fund – September 30, 2023

https://sentricmusic.com/blog/introducing-the-live-fund/

Next Jazz Legacy – October 16, 2023

https://newmusicusa.org/program/next-jazz-legacy/

Music For All – October 27, 2023

https://www.musicforall.org.uk/apply-for-funding/application-process/

Arts for All Children – Boulder, CO – October 31, 2023

https://www.bouldercountyarts.org/arts-for-all-children

Performing Arts Readiness Project – March 1, 2024

https://performingartsreadiness.org/grants/

Jobs

Senior Music Relationship Manager (Arts Council England)

https://www.artsjobs.org.uk/jobs/search/28975

FREELANCE NEWS & FEATURES WRITER (Brag Media) – Australia

https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/freelance-news-and-features-writer/

Director Music Australia (Creative Australia) – Australia

https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/director-music-australia-2/

Creative Producer (Light ADL) – Adelaide, AU

https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/creative-producer/

Director, Digital Marketing (Universal Music Group) – New York, NY

https://umusic.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/UMGUS/job/New-York-New-York/Director–Digital-Marketing_UMG-12138

Development & Communications Manager (Chinook Fund) – Denver, CO

https://chinookfund.org/hiring/

Opportunities

Roshni’s New American Arts Festival – September 30, 2023

https://www.roshniislight.org/festival

Quinn Coleman Memorial Scholarship – October 6, 2023

https://grammymuseum.org/support/quinn-coleman/

Canadian Music Week 2024 Showcase Applications – Early Bird December 2, 2023

https://cmw.net/festival/apply/

Events

Backline: Off The Road: Navigating Relationships with Tour Professionals – September 7, 2023 – 12:30pm EST

https://backline.care/groups/

2023 Read and Rant (Athena Project) – September 18, 2023 – 6:30 MST

https://athenaprojectarts.org/event/2023-read-and-rant-10/