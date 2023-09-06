GloRilla – Wrong One

Memphis’ most prominent rising star GloRilla (CMG / Interscope Records), continues her dominance with her star-studded anthem, “Wrong One” featuring Gloss Up, Slimeroni, K. Carbon, and Aleza. Produced by rap heavyweight Tay Keith, GloRilla and her troop of Memphis sisters rally together after she finds out her man has been stepping out on her with another woman. Instead of sulking, Big Glo regains her swagger and goes on a rampage by thrashing his house and later burning it down with her crew’s help.

