A.R. The Mermaid – Watt We Doingg

Positioned as an artist to watch this year, Memphis rapper, magnetic personality, and visionary rarity A.R. The Mermaid reveals a raw, raunchy, and raucous new single and music video entitled “Watt We Doingg” today.

Over throwback production laced with horns and a head-nodding bounce, A.R. The Mermaid gets to it and shows everyone “Watt We Doingg” in different ways as she takes over NYC. In the accompanying visual, she goes wild in an autobody shop, in a bakery, and in a tiny pool surrounded by models.

