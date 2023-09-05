IU Concert: The Golden Hour in Cinemas Worldwide

September 28 & 30, 2023 ONLY. Visit here for tickets, on sale now.

Celebrating the 15th anniversary of chart-topping singer-songwriter/composer/actress IU’s debut, Trafalgar Releasing is pleased to announce the worldwide release of “IU CONCERT: The Golden Hour.” In September 2022, IU set a milestone in the Korean music industry when the pop diva became the first Korean female singer to perform at the iconic Olympic Main Stadium in Seoul, the largest stadium in South Korea. For two days, approximately 90,000 people came to watch IU’s concert. On Thurs., Sept. 28 and Sat., Sept. 30 only, music lovers can experience this momentous two-day concert on screens worldwide with this special cinematic cut. Starting with a thrilling acapella opening, the “IU CONCERT: The Golden Hour” setlist is filled with hit songs from across IU’s career and features the special effects and enchanting stage production her fans (Uaena) know and love, including the “strawberry moon” hot air balloon, fireworks, a stunning drone show, and more.

Singer-songwriter and actress IU has an unrivaled position in the Korean music industry, playing various genres of music. Since her debut in 2008, she has established herself as an artist with outstanding vocal skills and has been a multifaceted entertainer active in various fields including dramas, movies, advertisements, and entertainment programs since 2010.

Every song IU released has ranked first in the music charts, earning her the honor of being the No. 1 Korean singer based on accumulated music streaming and downloading. She further demonstrated her overwhelming power as a singer in 2019 by recording the historic all-time highest selling female solo album. The song “Eight,” a collaboration with SUGA from BTS, proved its high popularity by ranking No. 1 in the domestic (South Korea) charts as well as on 59 regional charts around the world. Additionally, all songs on her fifth album LILAC were loved as mega hits and the digital single “Strawberry Moon” also swept the music charts.

#IU