Holo Holo Music Festival to Raise Money for Maui Through Livestream

Holo Holo Music Festival To Raise Money For The Maui Strong Fund and Chef Hui Through Livestream

September 9-10, 2023

Fans can tune into the livestream at HoloHoloFestival.com and donate to both nonprofits here.

Ho’ōla Mele No Maui; September 9-10: Two jam-packed days of island music and reggae ft. Kolohe Kai, J Boog, Common Kings, Steel Pulse, and more; For those in the Sacramento area, limited tickets are still available.

Good Vibez Presents, festival promoters of the Holo Holo Music Festival, have just announced a free livestream of the upcoming California edition of the island music-centric gathering at Wheatland, California’s Toyota Amphitheatre on September 9th and 10th. While broadcasting their love for performers and musicians is usually the motive behind livestreaming their festivals, Good Vibez is taking this opportunity to shine a spotlight on two Hawai’i-based nonprofits that are serving the community of Maui. First, the Hawaiian Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund, which provides communities with resources for disaster response and recovery, and second, the Chef Hui Maui Relief Fund, which feeds communities directly impacted by the devastation and supports hospitality industry workers. Throughout the weekend, fans will be encouraged to donate and share while watching artists like Kolohe Kai, Common Kings, J Boog, Steel Pulse, and more from the comfort of their homes. To kick things off, Good Vibez and the Holo Holo Music Festival are pledging $15,000 to Maui Strong Fund and another $15,000 to Chef Hui Maui Relief Fund.

“Hawai’i is where much of our journey began in producing music festivals,” reads a statement from Good Vibez Presents. “For those who do not know, Good Vibez Presents festival producer Dan Sheehan grew up on Oahu in Ewa Beach surrounded by island reggae music. The first band he booked a tour with was Natural Vibrations. Almost twenty years ago Dan and his wife, Amy, brought many reggae artists to the islands of Oahu, Maui, Big Island, and Kauai.”

“Hawai’i led us down the path to produce Cali Roots and in turn Holo Holo in Las Vegas and Northern California which brings us to today,” says Sheehan. “Holo Holo allows us to showcase island reggae on a literal and proverbial big stage, so they can tell their stories to the world. We are honored to use this platform to bring a little aloha to people all over the world through the livestream and have the power of music bring us together as a global family to support Maui.”

“Fans, bands, partners, sponsors, agents, management, labels, fellow festival producers—anyone who has ever been touched by the music and people of the islands—let’s show how much we love ‘em,” adds Sheehan.

For fans more local to the festival itself, a limited number of tickets are still available to see Kolohe Kai, Common Kings, J Boog, Steel Pulse, FIJI, Iam Tongi, Rebel Souljahz, Maoli, Three Plus, Ka’ikena Scanlan, Mike Love, Koauka, Eli Mac, Chris Boomer, CRSB, Finn Gruva, and Western Conference live and in-person at the Toyota Amphitheatre.