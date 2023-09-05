Handle With Care: A Tribute to Tom Petty – Nashville, TN – October 10, 2023

Handle With Care: A Tribute to Tom Petty

Brooklyn Bowl, Nashville, TN

October 10, 2023

Backline, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides mental health and wellness resources to the music industry and their family members announces Handle With Care – a World Mental Health Day Benefit and Tom Petty Tribute featuring performances by Wynonna Judd, Brittney Spencer, Charles Wesley Godwin, Ella Langley, Maggie Rose, Sierra Hull, Vince Herman, Derek Wells, and more on 10/10/23 at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville. Handle with Care is presented by Master Tour, the music industry’s leading software for touring and logistics, Gateway Studios & Production Services, a world-class live touring rehearsal complex and production services company, and ACM Lifting Lives, the philanthropic partner of the Academy of Country Music.

Ahead of the benefit show, Backline will be hosting the inaugural two-day Harmony In Practice Clinical Training Workshops for mental health providers. Backline maintains a clinical community of 582+ vetted providers across all 50 states. These providers accept referrals from Backline’s Case Management program, where music industry professionals are able to receive custom mental health care plans.

The Harmony in Practice Clinical Training Workshops will be led by music industry professionals and licensed providers, and will cover Backline’s firsthand experience, profession-specific situations, and effective treatment approaches, equipping providers with invaluable skills and tools to effectively support their clients. Providers and sessions include the following:

Ari Jacobson, LCPC, NCC (Working with members of the music industry, the need for resources in the music industry, and open discussion)

Heather Monroe, LCSW (Working with Relational Trauma in the Music Industry)

Danielle Archer, EdD, LMHC (Family Systems in the Music Industry)

Dorian Lamis, PhD, ABPP (Suicide Assessment, Intervention, and Safety Planning in the Music Industry)

Janey Brown: (Fear to Fearce: Embrace your Dark Side, Unleash Your Mental Warrior)

The workshops are open to all mental health providers within the United States interested in serving the music community. Harmony in Practice is sponsored by Warner Chappell Music. These trainings have been approved to receive 10 Continuing Education credits (CEs) to counselors and therapists through the National Board of Certified Counselors (NBCC), and is pending approval to offer CEs to social workers.

Clinical Training tickets are $225 and include entry to the Handle with Care Concert on October 10th. Scholarship opportunities are available for a limited number of counselors, therapists and social workers in the BIPOC & LGBTQ community, by application only.

Handle with Care General Admission tickets are $45 in advance. VIP Boxes and Bowling Lanes for 8 people start at $3,500, and include premium viewing areas, open bar, and food by NYC’s Blue Ribbon. Tickets are available here.

#backline.care

Related Images: