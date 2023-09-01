The Froobz – Ur Mum’s Guide to Life

The Froobz are a female fronted alternative punk band based in Central Scotland.

Incorporating inspiration from the 80s New Wave from bands including ‘Talking Heads’ and ‘Sonic Youth’. With modern twists influenced by bands such as ‘Destroy Boys’ and ‘Slaves’.

They bring out the topic of pushing their feminist views through their punchy sounds and strong lyrics, guaranteed to leave a memorable vibe within the female punk scene.

Their latest release, “Ur Mums Guide to Life” is a reflection of past experiences from when your mum asks “Are you really going out in that?”. As a women in modern day society it is common that women are abducted and cat called etc for ‘what they are wearing or how they are acting’.

