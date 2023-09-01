Royal & the Serpent – RAT TRAP 4: the burden

RIAA Gold-certified singer-songwriter Royal & the Serpent continues her RAT TRAP saga with her latest project, RAT TRAP 4: the burden.
The 4th installment in her monthly series of new songs, today’s release includes “u ruined frank ocean for me,” “separation anxiety,” and “oops.” “separation anxiety” is accompanied by an official music video while “u ruined frank ocean for me” and “oops” are joined by official visualizers.
RAT TRAP 4 exists in a soft sonic palette with themes scoping many different facets of love. Unrequited, anxious, and avoidant – each song tells a tale from Royal’s personal experience with romance. On “separation anxiety,” we get a taste of self-sabotage, along with a graceful air of acceptance and apology.
“u ruined frank ocean 4 me” is a relatable track about an ex spoiling your favorite artist.
“Oops” tells a story of regrettable intimacy in a light-hearted and quirky form.
OCTOBER
14 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
16 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas Cambridge Room
17 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Bronze Peacock
18 – Austin, TX – Empire Control Room & Garage
20 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade Hell Stage
21 – Nashville, TN – Exit/In
23 – Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground
25 – Boston, MA – Crystal Ballroom
26 – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church of Philadelphia
29 – Washington, DC – Union Stage
30 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
NOVEMBER
2 – Detroit, MI – EL Club
3 – Columbus, OH – A&R Music Bar
4 – Chicago, IL – Subterranean
6 – Saint Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall
7 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave Bar
8 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s
10 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
11 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell
13 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile – Showroom
14 – Portland, OR – Star Theatre
17 – San Francisco, CA – Bimbo’s
18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy
#royalandtheserpent