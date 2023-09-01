Rachel Sumner – Radium Girls (Curie Eleison)

Rachel Sumner releases a live video apt for Labor Day.

In case it’s a lesson you’re not familiar with, the Radium Girls of the 1920s changed history: after radium dial companies knowingly exposed the young factory workers to radium poisoning, the women’s cases led to landmark labor laws and standards, and can even be said to have led to the creation of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Featured this week in a Library of Congress exhibit focusing on Labor Day and released today, Rachel Sumner’s “Radium Girls (Curie Eleison)” tells the story of these brave women, often absent from most history books. It’s a story the larger public is clearly ready to hear: the song has amassed nearly 100,000 views on TikTok this week.

“To this day it boils my blood to think about what happened to these women, but the day I first read about them I was absolutely livid,” Sumner says. “It had been nearly a hunded years since radium dial companies started cropping up. I took my urge to shout their story from rooftops and focused it into crafting a ballad to honor and share their plight. In a time where major US companies and warehouses continue to exploit workers and risk their health for profit, the story of the Radium Girls is one we cannot afford to forget.”

#rachelsumnermusic