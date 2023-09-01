Queen Naija ft Youngboy Never Broke Again – No Fake Love

Multi-platinum powerhouse Queen Naija remains on a hot streak, teaming up with hitmaking rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again for the empowering “No Fake Love,” out today via Capitol Records.

Accompanied by a feel-good, VHS-inspired video, the sizzling single, which samples Amerie’s seminal 2002 hit “Why Don’t We Fall In Love” comes on the heels of two other slow-burning stunners this year in “Let’s Talk About It” and “Words of Affirmation.”

Co-written by Queen and NBA YoungBoy, “No Fake Love” kicks off with a warning: “You betta be careful,” the R&B songstress belts out before rumbling beats drop in. Over glimmering production, she continues to make her case. “I got the power to make ‘em wait for me,” she declares on the commanding hook. When YoungBoy slips in, he’s just as self-possessed—if not a little on guard. “I ain’t watchu like, then coach me,” he lets loose in his nimble flow. “I love you, but this I don’t need.” As the song slides back into the hypnotic hook, Queen gets the final word, unleashing a powerful mantra: “I’m a force by myself; every time, IMMA bet on me.”

