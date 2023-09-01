MAY-A – Analysis Paralysis

Australian alt-pop sensation MAY-A has shared her eagerly awaited new EP, ANALYSIS PARALYSIS, available everywhere now via Atlantic Records. MAY-A will be celebrating the EP this fall as she joins Nessa Barrett’s upcoming Church Club For The Lonely Tour, which beings October 9 at Orlando, FL’s House of Blues and then continues through mid-November.
The EP includes brand new single “Guilty Conscience,” alongside a music video.
MAY-A will also tour as direct support on Nessa Barrett’s fall tour.
OCTOBER
9 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
12 – Fort Worth, TX – Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall
16 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
18 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
19 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
20 – Wallingford, CT – The Dome
23 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
24 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live
27 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
28 – Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion
29 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live
31 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
NOVEMBER
1 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
3 – Fort Collins, CO – The Aggie
4 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater
7 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
8 – San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park
10 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim
13 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic
15 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO
16 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
* ALL DATES WITH NESSA BARRETT CHURCH CLUB FOR THE LONELY TOUR
