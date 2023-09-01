MAY-A – Analysis Paralysis

Australian alt-pop sensation MAY-A has shared her eagerly awaited new EP, ANALYSIS PARALYSIS, available everywhere now via Atlantic Records. MAY-A will be celebrating the EP this fall as she joins Nessa Barrett’s upcoming Church Club For The Lonely Tour, which beings October 9 at Orlando, FL’s House of Blues and then continues through mid-November.

The EP includes brand new single “Guilty Conscience,” alongside a music video.

OCTOBER

9 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

12 – Fort Worth, TX – Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

16 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

18 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

19 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

20 – Wallingford, CT – The Dome

23 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

24 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live

27 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

28 – Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion

29 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live

31 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

NOVEMBER

1 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

3 – Fort Collins, CO – The Aggie

4 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

7 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

8 – San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

10 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim

13 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic

15 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO

16 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

* ALL DATES WITH NESSA BARRETT CHURCH CLUB FOR THE LONELY TOUR

