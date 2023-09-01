Lauren Mayberry – Are You Awake?

CHVRCHES’ vocalist Lauren Mayberry today releases “Are You Awake?”, the first music she has ever recorded and shared as a solo artist. An unadorned, aching ballad that puts Lauren’s voice at the forefront, it marks a stark departure from her band’s signature sound. The song was co-written with Tobias Jesso Jr. and Matthew Koma, who also produced – and was mixed by Mark ‘Spike’ Stent.

Says Lauren: “’Are You Awake?’ is a song that started on a rainy day last December with Tobias Jesso Jr. I was thinking a lot about loneliness and homesickness, and as soon as Tobias started playing the chords, the lyrics and melody came to me really quickly. I finished the song with my friend Matthew Koma, who really understood what I was trying to say.

For a long time, I couldn’t imagine doing anything outside of CHVRCHES but I think some things that I needed to write had to be done from purely my own point of view. I never really thought I’d write a piano ballad, or a solo album full stop, so life really is full of surprises. I am really looking forward to this chapter and can’t wait for people to hear more of the music.”

Lauren Mayberry tour dates:

9/4 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

9/5 – Washington, DC – The Anthem^

9/6 – Washington, DC – The Anthem^

9/8 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena^

9/9 – Kingston, RI – The Ryan Center^

9/10 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl^

9/12 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall^

9/13 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall^

9/14 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion^

9/16 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg *SOLD OUT

9/17 – Brooklyn, NY- Music Hall of Williamsburg

9/18 – Allston, MA – Brighton Music Hall *SOLD OUT

9/20 – Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern *SOLD OUT

9/22 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall * SOLD OUT

9/23 – Urbana, IL – Pygmalion

9/25 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

9/26 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios *SOLD OUT

9/28 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

9/29 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour *SOLD OUT

9/30 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour

10/5 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3 (upgraded venue, original tickets remain valid) *SOLD OUT

10/6 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy 2 (upgraded venue, original tickets remain valid)

10/8 – Manchester, UK – Academy 2 (upgraded venue, original tickets remain valid)

10/9 – London, UK – Koko (upgraded venue, original tickets remain valid)

10/11 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg Oz

10/12 – Berlin, DE – Lido

10/13 – Munich – Strom

10/15 – Paris, FR – La Maroquinerie

10/16 – Cologne, DE – Luxor

10/17 – Prague, CZ – Rock Cafe

10/19 – Vienna, AT – Flex

10/21 – Zurich, CH – Bogen F

10/22 – Milan, IT, – Magnolia

10/24 – Barcelona, ES – La Nau

10/25 – Madrid, ES – Sala Capernico

^ w/ Death Cab For Cutie, Postal Service

