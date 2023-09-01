Kylie Minogue – Tension

Today, Kylie Minogue releases “Tension” the title track and second single from her highly-anticipated album Tension out September 22 via BMG.

The upcoming album is full of unabashed pleasure-seeking, seize-the-moment, joyful pop tunes.

New single “Tension” is set to be another dance floor smash, written by Kylie with long term collaborators Biff Stannard and Duck Blackwell as well as KAMILLE, Anya Jones and Jon Green. The track is full of euphoric abandon and is the natural successor to the “Padam Padam” throne. The video was directed by long-time collaborator Sophie Muller sees Kylie take several different guises in a retro-future alternate reality.

